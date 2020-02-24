Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Teck Resources (TECK), Inter Pipeline (OtherIPPLF) and Enerplus (ERF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Teck Resources (TECK), Inter Pipeline (IPPLF) and Enerplus (ERF).

Teck Resources (TECK)

In a report released yesterday, Oscar Cabrera from CIBC reiterated a Buy rating on Teck Resources, with a price target of C$34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.92, close to its 52-week low of $10.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Cabrera has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -12.4% and a 34.8% success rate. Cabrera covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Nexa Resources SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teck Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.88, representing an 83.0% upside. In a report issued on February 21, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Inter Pipeline (IPPLF)

CIBC analyst Robert Catellier reiterated a Hold rating on Inter Pipeline on February 21 and set a price target of C$22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Catellier is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 77.2% success rate. Catellier covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Pembina Pipeline, Gibson Energy, and TC Energy.

Inter Pipeline has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $17.35.

Enerplus (ERF)

CIBC analyst Jamie Kubik maintained a Buy rating on Enerplus on February 21 and set a price target of C$13.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.04, close to its 52-week low of $4.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Kubik is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -17.2% and a 25.4% success rate. Kubik covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Resources, Kelt Exploration, and Bonterra Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enerplus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.