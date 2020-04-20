Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: TechnipFMC (FTI), Genel Energy (OtherGEGYF) and Phillips 66 (PSX)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on TechnipFMC (FTI), Genel Energy (GEGYF) and Phillips 66 (PSX).

TechnipFMC (FTI)

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Buy rating on TechnipFMC on April 16 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.12, close to its 52-week low of $4.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -20.7% and a 26.1% success rate. Hallead covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

TechnipFMC has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.63, a 52.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.50 price target.

Genel Energy (GEGYF)

RBC Capital analyst Al Stanton maintained a Hold rating on Genel Energy on April 17 and set a price target of p120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.48.

Stanton has an average return of 1.3% when recommending Genel Energy.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanton is ranked #4416 out of 6481 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Genel Energy with a $1.82 average price target.

Phillips 66 (PSX)

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Buy rating on Phillips 66 on April 17 and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $59.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 40.4% success rate. Heffern covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Phillips 66 with a $84.36 average price target, implying a 53.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

