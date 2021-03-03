Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Royal Gold (RGLD), Methanex (MEOH) and Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Royal Gold (RGLD), Methanex (MEOH) and Warrior Met Coal (HCC).

Royal Gold (RGLD)

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Buy rating on Royal Gold on March 1 and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $106.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.4% and a 41.9% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Royal Gold with a $137.00 average price target.

Methanex (MEOH)

RBC Capital analyst Nelson Ng maintained a Hold rating on Methanex on March 1 and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 78.8% success rate. Ng covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Algonquin Power & Utilities, and Just Energy Group.

Methanex has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.33.

Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

RBC Capital analyst Sam Crittenden maintained a Hold rating on Warrior Met Coal on March 1 and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Crittenden is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 61.9% success rate. Crittenden covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Nexa Resources SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Warrior Met Coal with a $23.17 average price target, which is a 19.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Benchmark Co. also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

