Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Royal Gold (RGLD) and Roxgold (OtherROGFF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Royal Gold (RGLD) and Roxgold (ROGFF).

Royal Gold (RGLD)

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Buy rating on Royal Gold yesterday and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $104.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 46.2% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Royal Gold with a $145.25 average price target.

Roxgold (ROGFF)

RBC Capital analyst Wayne Lam maintained a Hold rating on Roxgold yesterday and set a price target of C$2.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.15.

Lam has an average return of 9.1% when recommending Roxgold.

According to TipRanks.com, Lam is ranked #3074 out of 7229 analysts.

Roxgold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.07.

