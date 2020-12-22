Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Roxgold (OtherROGFF), High Tide (OtherHITIF) and Alico (ALCO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Roxgold (ROGFF), High Tide (HITIF) and Alico (ALCO).

Roxgold (ROGFF)

In a report issued on December 14, Ryan Walker from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Roxgold, with a price target of C$2.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.37, close to its 52-week high of $1.48.

Walker has an average return of 55.6% when recommending Roxgold.

According to TipRanks.com, Walker is ranked #373 out of 7169 analysts.

Roxgold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.92, a 41.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 15, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.40 price target.

High Tide (HITIF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Andrew Semple maintained a Buy rating on High Tide on December 14 and set a price target of C$0.60. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.18, close to its 52-week high of $0.20.

Semple has an average return of 34.6% when recommending High Tide.

According to TipRanks.com, Semple is ranked #122 out of 7169 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on High Tide is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.47.

Alico (ALCO)

Alico received a Hold rating from Sidoti analyst Sidoti on May 7. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.93.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alico with a $40.00 average price target.

