Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: PPG Industries (PPG), Vale SA (VALE) and Franco Nev (FNV)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on PPG Industries (PPG), Vale SA (VALE) and Franco Nev (FNV).

PPG Industries (PPG)

In a report issued on September 17, Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on PPG Industries, with a price target of $141.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $120.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 62.4% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Berry Global Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PPG Industries with a $128.54 average price target, which is a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 8, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vale SA (VALE)

In a report issued on September 17, Tyler Broda from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Vale SA, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Broda is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 51.1% success rate. Broda covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fortescue Metals Group, Sibanye Stillwater, and Anglogold Ashanti.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vale SA is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.42, implying a 45.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 8, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Franco Nev (FNV)

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Hold rating on Franco Nev yesterday and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $141.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 58.6% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Franco Nev is a Hold with an average price target of $155.23, a 10.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 20, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.