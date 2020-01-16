Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Allegheny Technologies (ATI).

Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read maintained a Hold rating on Occidental Petroleum today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Read is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 55.9% success rate. Read covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Royal Dutch Shell A, Canadian Natural, and Conocophillips.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Occidental Petroleum with a $51.50 average price target, representing a 9.2% upside. In a report issued on January 3, Tudor Pickering also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $41.00 price target.

Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

KeyBanc analyst Philip Gibbs maintained a Buy rating on Allegheny Technologies today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.88, close to its 52-week low of $17.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibbs is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 51.2% success rate. Gibbs covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Reliance Steel, and ArcelorMittal.

Allegheny Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00, implying a 26.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

