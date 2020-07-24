Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Nucor (NUE) and Yamana Gold (AUY)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Nucor (NUE) and Yamana Gold (AUY).

Nucor (NUE)

Credit Suisse analyst Curt Woodworth maintained a Hold rating on Nucor yesterday and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Woodworth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 55.3% success rate. Woodworth covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Metals Company, Turquoise Hill Resources, and First Quantum Minerals.

Nucor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.40.

Yamana Gold (AUY)

Credit Suisse analyst Fahad Tariq maintained a Buy rating on Yamana Gold yesterday and set a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.05, close to its 52-week high of $6.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Tariq is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.2% and a 76.9% success rate. Tariq covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Lundin Mining, and Centerra Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yamana Gold is a Hold with an average price target of $5.45, representing a -7.6% downside. In a report issued on July 13, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$9.50 price target.

