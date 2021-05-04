Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: LyondellBasell (LYB), Enviva (EVA) and Capstone Mining (OtherCSFFF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on LyondellBasell (LYB), Enviva (EVA) and Capstone Mining (CSFFF).

LyondellBasell (LYB)

In a report issued on May 2, Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on LyondellBasell, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $107.87, close to its 52-week high of $112.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 66.0% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Berry Global Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LyondellBasell is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $119.80, a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 2, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Enviva (EVA)

In a report issued on April 29, Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Enviva, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.01, close to its 52-week high of $53.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 63.4% success rate. Scotto covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheniere Energy Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Enviva with a $58.25 average price target, a 17.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

Capstone Mining (CSFFF)

RBC Capital analyst Sam Crittenden maintained a Buy rating on Capstone Mining on April 30 and set a price target of C$6.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.44, close to its 52-week high of $4.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Crittenden is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.1% and a 62.8% success rate. Crittenden covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Nexa Resources SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Capstone Mining is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.12, implying an 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$5.25 price target.

