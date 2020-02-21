Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), IAMGOLD (IAG) and Kelt Exploration (OtherKELTF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), IAMGOLD (IAG) and Kelt Exploration (KELTF).

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

CIBC analyst Cosmos Chiu reiterated a Hold rating on Kirkland Lake Gold yesterday and set a price target of C$62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiu is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 55.9% success rate. Chiu covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Gold Royalties, Fortuna Silver Mines, and Hecla Mining Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kirkland Lake Gold is a Hold with an average price target of $46.20, implying a 27.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Roth Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

IAMGOLD (IAG)

CIBC analyst Anita Soni reiterated a Hold rating on IAMGOLD yesterday and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Soni is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 44.2% success rate. Soni covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Pretium Resources, Newmont Mining, and Agnico Eagle.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IAMGOLD is a Hold with an average price target of $3.76, implying a 23.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $3.25 price target.

Kelt Exploration (KELTF)

CIBC analyst Jamie Kubik maintained a Buy rating on Kelt Exploration yesterday and set a price target of C$6.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Kubik has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -17.2% and a 24.8% success rate. Kubik covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Resources, Bonterra Energy, and NuVista Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kelt Exploration is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.90.

