Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) and Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) and Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ).

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

In a report issued on April 9, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Kirkland Lake Gold, with a price target of C$70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.87.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 64.7% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Golden Star Resources, and Osisko Gold Royalties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kirkland Lake Gold with a $50.10 average price target, implying a 42.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 29, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources received a Hold rating and a C$22.50 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto on April 9. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.77, close to its 52-week high of $19.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 59.7% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Fortuna Silver Mines, and Hecla Mining Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Turquoise Hill Resources with a $20.18 average price target, implying a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

