Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: HEXO (HEXO) and Agnico Eagle (AEM)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on HEXO (HEXO) and Agnico Eagle (AEM).

HEXO (HEXO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley maintained a Hold rating on HEXO on October 30 and set a price target of C$1.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.61, close to its 52-week low of $0.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 52.4% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, Vireo Health International, and Green Thumb Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HEXO is a Hold with an average price target of $0.74, representing a 25.4% upside. In a report issued on October 30, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle (AEM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on Agnico Eagle yesterday and set a price target of C$120.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $79.29.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 72.6% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Golden Star Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agnico Eagle is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $93.00, implying a 17.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$128.00 price target.

