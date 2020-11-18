Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Hecla Mining Company (HL), New Gold (NGD) and Teranga Gold (OtherTGCDF)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Hecla Mining Company (HL), New Gold (NGD) and Teranga Gold (TGCDF).

Hecla Mining Company (HL)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mihaljevic maintained a Hold rating on Hecla Mining Company on November 16 and set a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihaljevic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 60.7% success rate. Mihaljevic covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Pan American Silver, Pretium Resources, and Centerra Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hecla Mining Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

New Gold (NGD)

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Sell rating on New Gold on November 16 and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 50.8% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

New Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.16.

Teranga Gold (TGCDF)

In a report issued on November 16, Wayne Lam from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Teranga Gold, with a price target of C$20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.03.

Lam has an average return of 50.6% when recommending Teranga Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, Lam is ranked #1657 out of 7091 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Teranga Gold with a $14.97 average price target, which is a 38.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 12, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$20.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.