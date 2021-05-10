Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: FMC (FMC) and Cameco (CCJ)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on FMC (FMC) and Cameco (CCJ).

FMC (FMC)

In a report issued on May 7, Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on FMC, with a price target of $133.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $120.41, close to its 52-week high of $123.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 67.9% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Berry Global Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for FMC with a $133.33 average price target, a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $136.00 price target.

Cameco (CCJ)

RBC Capital analyst Andrew Wong maintained a Sell rating on Cameco on May 7 and set a price target of C$17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.08, close to its 52-week high of $20.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 61.6% success rate. Wong covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Largo Resources, NexGen Energy, and CF Holdings.

Cameco has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.53.

