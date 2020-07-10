Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: First Quantum Minerals (OtherFQVLF), Eldorado Gold (EGO) and Torex Gold Resources (OtherTORXF)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF), Eldorado Gold (EGO) and Torex Gold Resources (TORXF).

First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sam Catalano maintained a Buy rating on First Quantum Minerals today and set a price target of p39.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Catalano is ranked #4471 out of 6762 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Quantum Minerals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.60, which is a -0.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 29, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$12.00 price target.

Eldorado Gold (EGO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Hold rating on Eldorado Gold yesterday and set a price target of C$16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.63, close to its 52-week high of $11.29.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 80.3% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eldorado Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.81.

Torex Gold Resources (TORXF)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin MacKenzie from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Torex Gold Resources, with a price target of C$30.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.44, close to its 52-week high of $17.13.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKenzie is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.9% and a 75.0% success rate. MacKenzie covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Bear Resources, Cardinal Resources, and Bear Creek Mining.

Torex Gold Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.96.

