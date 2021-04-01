Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: First Majestic Silver (AG) and TRONOX (TROX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on First Majestic Silver (AG) and TRONOX (TROX).

First Majestic Silver (AG)

BMO Capital analyst Ryan Thompson maintained a Hold rating on First Majestic Silver today and set a price target of $14.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 53.3% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Torex Gold Resources, Hecla Mining Company, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Majestic Silver is a Hold with an average price target of $15.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TRONOX (TROX)

In a report released today, John McNulty from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on TRONOX, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.30.

According to TipRanks.com, McNulty is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 62.6% success rate. McNulty covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as RPM International, Chemours Company, and Avery Dennison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TRONOX with a $22.40 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.