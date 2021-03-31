Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Endeavour Silver (EXK) and Medicine Man Technologies (OtherSHWZ)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Endeavour Silver (EXK) and Medicine Man Technologies (SHWZ).

Endeavour Silver (EXK)

In a report released today, Mark Reichman from Noble Financial maintained a Hold rating on Endeavour Silver. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 41.9% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Comstock Mining, Chakana Copper, and Allegiant Gold.

Endeavour Silver has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.12.

Medicine Man Technologies (SHWZ)

In a report released today, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Medicine Man Technologies, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.9% and a 62.1% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Medicine Man Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

