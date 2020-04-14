Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Enbridge (ENB), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Delek Logistics (DKL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Enbridge (ENB), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Delek Logistics (DKL).

Enbridge (ENB)

Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish maintained a Buy rating on Enbridge today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Satish is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 48.6% success rate. Satish covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hess Midstream Partners, CNX Midstream Partners, and Magellan Midstream.

Enbridge has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.44, implying a 31.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Industrial Alliance Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$55.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum maintained a Buy rating on Enterprise Products Partners today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Blum is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 59.0% success rate. Blum covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Phillips 66 Partners, NGL Energy Partners, and Martin Midstream.

Enterprise Products Partners has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.50, a 44.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Delek Logistics (DKL)

Delek Logistics received a Hold rating from Wells Fargo analyst Ned Baramov today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.67, close to its 52-week low of $5.52.

Baramov has an average return of 33.8% when recommending Delek Logistics.

According to TipRanks.com, Baramov is ranked #4904 out of 6408 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Delek Logistics is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $30.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.