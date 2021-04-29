Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Denison Mines (DNN), MAG Silver (MAG) and Methanex (MEOH)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Denison Mines (DNN), MAG Silver (MAG) and Methanex (MEOH).

Denison Mines (DNN)

Raymond James analyst Brian MacArthur maintained a Hold rating on Denison Mines today and set a price target of C$1.70. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.07.

According to TipRanks.com, MacArthur is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 51.0% success rate. MacArthur covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Freeport-McMoRan.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Denison Mines with a $1.51 average price target.

MAG Silver (MAG)

Raymond James analyst Farooq Hamed maintained a Buy rating on MAG Silver today and set a price target of C$26.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Hamed has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.2% and a 40.5% success rate. Hamed covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Lundin Mining, and OceanaGold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MAG Silver is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.42, a 24.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.50 price target.

Methanex (MEOH)

RBC Capital analyst Nelson Ng reiterated a Hold rating on Methanex today and set a price target of C$55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 83.8% success rate. Ng covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Algonquin Power & Utilities, and Just Energy Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Methanex with a $44.93 average price target.

