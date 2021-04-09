Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Crown Holdings (CCK) and Endeavour Silver (EXK)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Crown Holdings (CCK) and Endeavour Silver (EXK).

Crown Holdings (CCK)

In a report released today, Mark Wilde from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Crown Holdings, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $104.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 72.1% success rate. Wilde covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as West Fraser Timber Co, Berry Global Group, and Clearwater Paper.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Crown Holdings with a $121.10 average price target, representing a 18.7% upside. In a report issued on March 31, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $123.00 price target.

Endeavour Silver (EXK)

In a report released today, Ryan Thompson from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Endeavour Silver, with a price target of $6.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 57.1% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Majestic Silver, Torex Gold Resources, and Hecla Mining Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Endeavour Silver with a $6.39 average price target, implying a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Noble Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

