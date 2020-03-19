Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Contura Energy (CTRA) and Dril-Quip (DRQ)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Contura Energy (CTRA) and Dril-Quip (DRQ).

Contura Energy (CTRA)

B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Buy rating on Contura Energy today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.66, close to its 52-week low of $2.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -15.4% and a 34.2% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallador Energy Company, Novagold Resources New, and CONSOL Coal Resources.

The the analyst consensus on Contura Energy is currently a Hold rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dril-Quip (DRQ)

In a report released yesterday, Tom Curran from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Dril-Quip, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -23.4% and a 28.8% success rate. Curran covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Select Energy Services.

Dril-Quip has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $41.80, implying a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $35.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.