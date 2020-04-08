Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Continental Resources (CLR) and Canadian Natural (CNQ)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Continental Resources (CLR) and Canadian Natural (CNQ).

Continental Resources (CLR)

Credit Suisse analyst William Janela maintained a Hold rating on Continental Resources yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.37, close to its 52-week low of $6.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Janela is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 58.3% success rate. Janela covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Cimarex Energy, Parsley Energy, and EQT.

Continental Resources has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $13.30, which is a 25.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Barclays also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Canadian Natural (CNQ)

In a report released yesterday, Manav Gupta from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Natural, with a price target of C$29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Gupta is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -32.2% and a 16.1% success rate. Gupta covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Resources, Marathon Petroleum, and Vermilion Energy.

Canadian Natural has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.10, which is a 71.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$23.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.