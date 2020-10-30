Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Coeur Mining (CDE) and Eldorado Gold (EGO)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Coeur Mining (CDE) and Eldorado Gold (EGO).

Coeur Mining (CDE)

In a report released yesterday, Dalton Baretto from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Coeur Mining, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 57.2% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Coeur Mining with a $9.35 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Eldorado Gold (EGO)

In a report released yesterday, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Eldorado Gold, with a price target of C$18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.18.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 72.2% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Golden Star Resources, and Osisko Gold Royalties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eldorado Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.06, implying a 26.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.