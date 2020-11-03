Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Celanese (CE), Boise Cascade (BCC) and Element Solutions (ESI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Celanese (CE), Boise Cascade (BCC) and Element Solutions (ESI).

Celanese (CE)

In a report released today, Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Celanese, with a price target of $113.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $119.36, close to its 52-week high of $128.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 68.9% success rate. Andrews covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Archer Daniels Midland, and Axalta Coating Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Celanese is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $125.67, which is a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Vertical Research also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $121.00 price target.

Boise Cascade (BCC)

In a report released today, Reuben Garner from Benchmark Co. maintained a Buy rating on Boise Cascade, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Garner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 70.6% success rate. Garner covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Installed Building Products, Masonite International, and Herman Miller.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boise Cascade is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.00.

Element Solutions (ESI)

In a report released today, Neel Kumar from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Element Solutions, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.84, close to its 52-week high of $12.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Kumar is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Kumar covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Westlake Chemical, and LyondellBasell.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Element Solutions with a $15.25 average price target, representing a 27.3% upside. In a report issued on October 29, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

