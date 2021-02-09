Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Canopy Growth (CGC), Marathon Gold (OtherMGDPF) and New Gold (NGD)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Canopy Growth (CGC), Marathon Gold (MGDPF) and New Gold (NGD).

Canopy Growth (CGC)

In a report released yesterday, Matt Bottomley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Canopy Growth, with a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.87, close to its 52-week high of $45.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.9% and a 55.7% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, Vireo Health International, and Green Thumb Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canopy Growth is a Hold with an average price target of $24.36, a -43.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Piper Sandler also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $27.00 price target.

Marathon Gold (MGDPF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Tom Gallo maintained a Buy rating on Marathon Gold yesterday and set a price target of C$4.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.47, close to its 52-week high of $2.74.

Gallo has an average return of 107.2% when recommending Marathon Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is ranked #615 out of 7291 analysts.

Marathon Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.98, which is a 36.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.00 price target.

New Gold (NGD)

New Gold received a Buy rating and a C$3.75 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 60.9% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for New Gold with a $2.60 average price target.

