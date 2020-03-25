Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Cameco (CCJ), Golden Star Resources (GSS) and Newmont Mining (NEM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Cameco (CCJ), Golden Star Resources (GSS) and Newmont Mining (NEM).

Cameco (CCJ)

BMO Capital analyst Alexander Pearce maintained a Buy rating on Cameco today and set a price target of C$12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.43, close to its 52-week low of $5.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Pearce is ranked #1099 out of 6165 analysts.

Cameco has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.63, a 42.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Scotiabank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$13.00 price target.

Golden Star Resources (GSS)

In a report released today, Don DeMarco from National Bank maintained a Hold rating on Golden Star Resources, with a price target of C$4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.65.

According to TipRanks.com, DeMarco is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 49.3% success rate. DeMarco covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Pan American Silver, Taseko Mines, and SEMAFO.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Golden Star Resources with a $3.77 average price target.

Newmont Mining (NEM)

National Bank analyst Mike Parkin maintained a Buy rating on Newmont Mining today and set a price target of C$74.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.54.

Parkin has an average return of 0.4% when recommending Newmont Mining.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkin is ranked #5589 out of 6165 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Newmont Mining is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.04, which is an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

