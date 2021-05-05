Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Bunge (BG), Intrepid Potash (IPI) and Westlake Chemical (WLK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Bunge (BG), Intrepid Potash (IPI) and Westlake Chemical (WLK).

Bunge (BG)

BMO Capital analyst Kenneth Zaslow maintained a Buy rating on Bunge today and set a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $87.44, close to its 52-week high of $89.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaslow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 71.4% success rate. Zaslow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Pilgrim’s Pride, and Kraft Heinz.

Bunge has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.67, which is a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Intrepid Potash (IPI)

BMO Capital analyst Joel Jackson maintained a Hold rating on Intrepid Potash today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Jackson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 65.4% success rate. Jackson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Yara International, and CF Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Intrepid Potash with a $27.33 average price target.

Westlake Chemical (WLK)

In a report released today, John McNulty from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Westlake Chemical, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $100.59.

According to TipRanks.com, McNulty is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 65.6% success rate. McNulty covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and RPM International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Westlake Chemical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $107.22.

