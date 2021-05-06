Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Barrick Gold (GOLD), New Gold (NGD) and Pretium Resources (PVG)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Barrick Gold (GOLD), New Gold (NGD) and Pretium Resources (PVG).

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

In a report released yesterday, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Barrick Gold, with a price target of C$35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.05.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 68.4% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Golden Star Resources, and Osisko Gold Royalties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Barrick Gold with a $29.14 average price target, representing a 29.1% upside. In a report issued on April 20, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$42.50 price target.

New Gold (NGD)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Buy rating on New Gold yesterday and set a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 61.4% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Hecla Mining Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for New Gold with a $2.24 average price target, a 30.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.00 price target.

Pretium Resources (PVG)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin MacKenzie from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Pretium Resources, with a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.49.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKenzie is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 53.2% success rate. MacKenzie covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Torex Gold Resources, Great Bear Resources, and Osisko Development.

Pretium Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.32.

