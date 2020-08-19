Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Barrick Gold (GOLD), Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) and SSR Mining (SSRM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Barrick Gold (GOLD), Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) and SSR Mining (SSRM).

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

In a report issued on August 17, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Barrick Gold, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.04, close to its 52-week high of $30.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 60.7% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Barrick Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.62, a 1.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, Canaccord Genuity also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$47.00 price target.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

RBC Capital analyst Sam Crittenden maintained a Hold rating on Freeport-McMoRan on August 17 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.41, close to its 52-week high of $14.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Crittenden is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 50.0% success rate. Crittenden covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Nexa Resources SA.

Freeport-McMoRan has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.17, implying a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $12.50 price target.

SSR Mining (SSRM)

In a report issued on August 17, Mark Mihaljevic from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on SSR Mining, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihaljevic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 66.7% success rate. Mihaljevic covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hecla Mining Company, Torex Gold Resources, and Pan American Silver.

SSR Mining has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.58, representing a 54.0% upside. In a report issued on August 7, PI Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$35.00 price target.

