Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Avantor (AVTR) and Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Avantor (AVTR) and Warrior Met Coal (HCC).

Avantor (AVTR)

RBC Capital analyst Anton Hie maintained a Buy rating on Avantor on January 11 and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.71, close to its 52-week high of $30.73.

Hie has an average return of 63.5% when recommending Avantor.

According to TipRanks.com, Hie is ranked #969 out of 7227 analysts.

Avantor has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.63, representing a 1.5% upside. In a report issued on January 6, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

In a report issued on January 11, Sam Crittenden from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Warrior Met Coal, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.20, close to its 52-week high of $24.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Crittenden is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 59.5% success rate. Crittenden covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Nexa Resources SA.

Warrior Met Coal has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00, representing a -8.6% downside. In a report issued on January 13, Deutsche Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $21.00 price target.

