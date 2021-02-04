Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Avantor (AVTR) and Ingredion (INGR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Avantor (AVTR) and Ingredion (INGR).

Avantor (AVTR)

Morgan Stanley analyst Tejas Savant maintained a Buy rating on Avantor today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.48, close to its 52-week high of $30.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Savant is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 30.3% and a 87.5% success rate. Savant covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Guardant Health, NanoString Tech, and Thermo Fisher.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Avantor with a $33.63 average price target.

Ingredion (INGR)

Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow maintained a Hold rating on Ingredion today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $83.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Moskow is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 48.4% success rate. Moskow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Albertsons Companies, and TreeHouse Foods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ingredion is a Hold with an average price target of $82.00.

