Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Aperam SA (OtherAPEMY) and Clariant AG (OtherCLZNF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Aperam SA (APEMY) and Clariant AG (CLZNF).

Aperam SA (APEMY)

Kepler Capital analyst Rochus Brauneiser downgraded Aperam SA to Hold on March 22 and set a price target of EUR39.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $43.62, close to its 52-week high of $45.34.

Brauneiser has an average return of 22.7% when recommending Aperam SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Brauneiser is ranked #7353 out of 7404 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Aperam SA with a $45.59 average price target.

Clariant AG (CLZNF)

In a report issued on March 22, Christian Faitz from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Clariant AG, with a price target of CHF20.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Faitz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 55.7% success rate. Faitz covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wacker Chemie AG, LANXESS, and Linde.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Clariant AG with a $19.62 average price target.

