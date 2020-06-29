Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Alcoa (AA) and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Alcoa (AA) and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM).

Alcoa (AA)

In a report issued on June 24, Lucas Pipes from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Alcoa, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -17.5% and a 32.2% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Novagold Resources New, US Silica Holdings, and Century Aluminum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alcoa is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.95, implying an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 16, Deutsche Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $10.00 price target.

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

BMO Capital analyst Jackie Przybylowski maintained a Buy rating on Wheaton Precious Metals on June 25 and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Przybylowski has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.8% and a 24.4% success rate. Przybylowski covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Nexa Resources SA.

Wheaton Precious Metals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.11.

