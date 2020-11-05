Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Albemarle (ALB), WestRock (WRK) and LANXESS (OtherLNXSF)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Albemarle (ALB), WestRock (WRK) and LANXESS (LNXSF).

Albemarle (ALB)

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch maintained a Buy rating on Albemarle today and set a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $104.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 57.5% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Albemarle with a $99.70 average price target, implying a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, HSBC also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $121.00 price target.

WestRock (WRK)

KeyBanc analyst Adam Josephson maintained a Sell rating on WestRock today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 52.6% success rate. Josephson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Graphic Packaging, and Clearwater Paper.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for WestRock with a $43.17 average price target.

LANXESS (LNXSF)

In a report released today, Peter Spengler from DZ BANK AG maintained a Hold rating on LANXESS. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.78.

Spengler has an average return of 59.4% when recommending LANXESS.

According to TipRanks.com, Spengler is ranked #2061 out of 7028 analysts.

LANXESS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.12, implying a 13.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR49.00 price target.

