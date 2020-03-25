Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Agnico Eagle (AEM), Hecla Mining Company (HL) and Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Agnico Eagle (AEM), Hecla Mining Company (HL) and Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP).

Agnico Eagle (AEM)

In a report released yesterday, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Agnico Eagle, with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 57.1% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

Agnico Eagle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.26, which is a 44.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, TD Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Hecla Mining Company (HL)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mihaljevic maintained a Sell rating on Hecla Mining Company yesterday and set a price target of $2.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihaljevic is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.6% and a 27.3% success rate. Mihaljevic covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Torex Gold Resources, Pan American Silver, and Pretium Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hecla Mining Company is a Hold with an average price target of $3.73.

Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)

RBC Capital analyst Elvira Scotto maintained a Buy rating on Phillips 66 Partners yesterday and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 57.4% success rate. Scotto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Midstream Partners, Cheniere Energy Partners, and Oasis Midstream Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Phillips 66 Partners with a $51.83 average price target, implying a 65.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

