Analysts Conflicted on These Materials Names: Agnico Eagle (AEM), Coeur Mining (CDE) and Vale SA (VALE)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Agnico Eagle (AEM), Coeur Mining (CDE) and Vale SA (VALE).

Agnico Eagle (AEM)

In a report released yesterday, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Agnico Eagle, with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.07, close to its 52-week high of $80.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 61.4% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

Agnico Eagle has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.12.

Coeur Mining (CDE)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Mihaljevic from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Coeur Mining, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.84, close to its 52-week high of $8.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihaljevic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 65.7% success rate. Mihaljevic covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hecla Mining Company, Torex Gold Resources, and Pan American Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Coeur Mining with a $9.87 average price target, implying a 24.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Noble Financial also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Vale SA (VALE)

RBC Capital analyst Tyler Broda maintained a Buy rating on Vale SA today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Broda is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 50.8% success rate. Broda covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fortescue Metals Group, Anglo American, and BHP Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vale SA with a $14.24 average price target, a 22.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Bradesco also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

