Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) and Urogen Pharma (URGN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) and Urogen Pharma (URGN).

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger assigned a Hold rating to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 40.0% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals with a $11.10 average price target.

Urogen Pharma (URGN)

In a report released today, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Buy rating on Urogen Pharma, with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 44.5% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Urogen Pharma with a $40.67 average price target.

