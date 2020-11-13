Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Zoetis (ZTS), MacroGenics (MGNX) and Natera (NTRA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Zoetis (ZTS), MacroGenics (MGNX) and Natera (NTRA).

Zoetis (ZTS)

In a report released today, David Risinger from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Zoetis, with a price target of $174.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $165.90, close to its 52-week high of $176.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Risinger ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.2% and a 44.3% success rate. Risinger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Endo International, Merck & Company, and Perrigo Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zoetis is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $186.71, implying a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 8, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

MacroGenics (MGNX)

In a report released today, David Lebovitz from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on MacroGenics, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Lebovitz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 59.5% success rate. Lebovitz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

MacroGenics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $25.50.

Natera (NTRA)

In a report released today, Puneet Souda from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Natera, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $83.14, close to its 52-week high of $90.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.7% and a 79.2% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Twist Bioscience, and Exact Sciences.

Natera has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $91.14, which is an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $87.00 price target.

