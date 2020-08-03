Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Zoetis (ZTS) and Boston Scientific (BSX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Zoetis (ZTS) and Boston Scientific (BSX).

Zoetis (ZTS)

In a report issued on July 30, Navann Ty from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on Zoetis, with a price target of $146.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $154.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Ty is ranked #3468 out of 6830 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zoetis with a $145.14 average price target, representing a -4.6% downside. In a report issued on July 20, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Boston Scientific (BSX)

Citigroup analyst Joanne Wuensch maintained a Buy rating on Boston Scientific on July 30 and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Wuensch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 74.4% success rate. Wuensch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Integra Lifesciences, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

Boston Scientific has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.86, which is a 18.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

