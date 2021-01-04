Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Viewray (VRAY) and Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Viewray (VRAY) and Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA).
Viewray (VRAY)
BTIG analyst Marie Thibault maintained a Hold rating on Viewray today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.82.
According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 61.7% and a 72.7% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.
Viewray has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00.
Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA)
B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Buy rating on Tiziana Life Sciences today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.38, close to its 52-week low of $0.62.
According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 48.8% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tiziana Life Sciences with a $8.00 average price target.
