Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Viatris (VTRS) and Athenex (ATNX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Viatris (VTRS) and Athenex (ATNX).

Athenex (ATNX)

In a report issued on February 27, Chad Messer from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Athenex, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 48.8% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Athenex with a $24.00 average price target, which is an 113.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Leerink Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

