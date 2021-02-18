Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Veracyte (VCYT), Globus Medical (GMED) and Esperion (ESPR)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Veracyte (VCYT), Globus Medical (GMED) and Esperion (ESPR).

Veracyte (VCYT)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Veracyte and a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $74.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 71.5% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Veracyte is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $70.00, which is a -3.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $83.00 price target.

Globus Medical (GMED)

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Buy rating on Globus Medical today and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $66.72, close to its 52-week high of $68.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.8% and a 70.3% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Staar Surgical Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Globus Medical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $72.13, representing a 7.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $79.00 price target.

Esperion (ESPR)

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Hold rating on Esperion today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.01, close to its 52-week low of $23.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 46.3% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, and Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Esperion with a $53.80 average price target, implying an 87.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Jefferies also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $30.00 price target.

