Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: TransMedics Group (TMDX) and Vanda (VNDA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on TransMedics Group (TMDX) and Vanda (VNDA).

TransMedics Group (TMDX)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Buy rating on TransMedics Group yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 51.6% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

TransMedics Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vanda (VNDA)

In a report released yesterday, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Hold rating on Vanda, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 41.3% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Vanda has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.