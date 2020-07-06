Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA), BioLife Solutions (BLFS) and CytoDyn (OtherCYDY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA), BioLife Solutions (BLFS) and CytoDyn (CYDY).

Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Tiziana Life Sciences, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.8% and a 59.2% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Turning Point Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tiziana Life Sciences with a $25.00 average price target.

BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Buy rating on BioLife Solutions today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 52.3% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

BioLife Solutions has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.43, which is a 35.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

CytoDyn (CYDY)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright downgraded CytoDyn to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 49.5% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

The the analyst consensus on CytoDyn is currently a Hold rating.

