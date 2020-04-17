Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: TG Therapeutics (TGTX), Co-Diagnostics (CODX) and PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on TG Therapeutics (TGTX), Co-Diagnostics (CODX) and PDS Biotechnology (PDSB).

TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on TG Therapeutics, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 35.6% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

TG Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.50.

Co-Diagnostics (CODX)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Co-Diagnostics, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 36.6% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Co-Diagnostics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Hold rating on PDS Biotechnology today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.10, close to its 52-week low of $0.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 36.3% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

PDS Biotechnology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.45.

