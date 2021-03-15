Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) and GenMark (GNMK)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) and GenMark (GNMK).
Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA)
In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Teva Pharmaceutical. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.15.
According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 44.1% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.
Teva Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $10.00.
GenMark (GNMK)
Raymond James analyst Andrew Cooper maintained a Hold rating on GenMark today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.98.
According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 62.9% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and NeoGenomics.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for GenMark with a $24.05 average price target, which is a 0.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also downgraded the stock to Hold.
