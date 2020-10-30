Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Teleflex (TFX), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Teleflex (TFX), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and Seattle Genetics (SGEN).

Teleflex (TFX)

In a report released today, Richard Newitter from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Teleflex, with a price target of $415.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $326.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 67.7% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Intuitive Surgical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Teleflex with a $412.33 average price target, representing a 21.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

In a report released today, Geoff Porges from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $257.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $207.01, close to its 52-week low of $194.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 46.2% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Pandion Therapeutics, and Sanofi-Aventis Sa.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals with a $296.67 average price target, a 41.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $249.00 price target.

Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

In a report released today, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Seattle Genetics, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $192.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 68.9% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Mirati Therapeutics.

Seattle Genetics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $195.85, implying a 0.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $213.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on SGEN: