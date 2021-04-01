Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM), Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM), Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON).

Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

Leerink Partners analyst Danielle Antalffy maintained a Hold rating on Tandem Diabetes Care today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $88.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 66.2% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Johnson & Johnson, and Silk Road Medical.

Tandem Diabetes Care has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $127.83.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

In a report released today, Geoff Porges from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Theravance Biopharma, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 45.0% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Pandion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Theravance Biopharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.60.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading initiated coverage with a Buy rating on TRACON Pharmaceuticals and a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 55.0% and a 53.4% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Monopar Therapeutics Inc, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TRACON Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.