Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) and Radius Health (RDUS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) and Radius Health (RDUS).

Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Strongbridge Biopharma yesterday and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 40.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Strongbridge Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.25, which is a 219.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 8, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Radius Health (RDUS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Hold rating on Radius Health yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.00, close to its 52-week low of $10.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 49.0% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Radius Health with a $20.20 average price target, a 73.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, Leerink Partners also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.