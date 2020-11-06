Analysts Conflicted on These Healthcare Names: Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) and BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) and BioLife Solutions (BLFS).

Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Spero Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.89, close to its 52-week high of $14.94.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 50.8% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Spero Therapeutics with a $24.00 average price target.

BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Hold rating on BioLife Solutions yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.39, close to its 52-week high of $32.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 51.0% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BioLife Solutions with a $34.10 average price target.

